Monday, September 30, 2019
Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Frank Balazs.

According to RCMP, Balazs was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on September 5.

Balazs is described as:

  • Male
  • 6″/180lbs
  • Brown hair

Police say there is a concern for his well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Scott Brooks
