Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance to identify break and enter suspects

Avatar Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a break and enter.

During the early morning of September 16, at around 5:30 a.m., the RCMP say they responded to a break and enter at the Wild Rose Country Inn in Grande Prairie.

According to police, after gaining access to the business, one suspect stole a cash register.

RCMP say two additional suspects then entered the business and stole a key box.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1

  • male, average-sized
  • Wearing black shoes, black gloves, black balaclava, dark clothing with light coloured stripe downside of pants

Suspect #2

  • male, average size
  • wearing blue jeans, balaclava, black gloves, black jacket with red sleeves and white markings, and a dark hat with green writing on left side

Suspect #3

  • male, large in size
  • wearing blue jeans, red and black gloves, white shoes, and a tight-fitting hooded, grey sweater with black sleeves

If you have any information regarding this incident, or if you can help identify the suspects, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Scott Brooks
Previous articleLocal students from Cross Country Team take part in Beaverlodge Boogie

