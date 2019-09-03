Grande Prairie RCMP warns public of bit coin scams

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are warning residents and businesses to be cautious of scams involving cryptocurrency, also known as bit coin.

Within the last week, the RCMP say they have received several reports of scams involving bit coin, where victims have lost large sums of money.

According to Police, the suspects call from a number that appears to be a legitimate energy provider and advise the victim their account is owing money. The suspect states if the money is not paid, the victim’s energy services will be shut off immediately. Victims are then sent a ‘bar code’ via text and directed to a bit coin machine to pay the money, using the bar code to scan.

RCMP advise residents and businesses to use caution any time they are asked for money.

For information on how to protect yourself from fraud, you can visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s website or call 1-888-495-8501.