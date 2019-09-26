2.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Green government would cancel pipeline projects, move to renewable energy

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Green Leader Elizabeth May says her party’s climate change plan would cancel proposed pipeline projects and transition Canada’s energy infrastructure to a carbon-free grid system.

Speaking at an event in Montreal, May says the Green plan would modernize Canada’s electricity grid to supply renewable energy across the country.

She says a Green government would scrap existing gas projects, including a $9-billion project to pipe natural gas to Quebec’s Saguenay region.

May is casting doubt on Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s promise to make Canada carbon neutral by 2050, saying his government already bought a pipeline and has not altered its carbon target for 2030.

She says Canada needs to avoid a climate “tipping point” by aggressively reducing greenhouse gas levels by 2030.

Her announcement comes a day before hundreds of thousands of people were expected to join a march in Montreal and elsewhere across Canada as part of an international day of protest over climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2019.

The Canadian Press

