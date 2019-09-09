Green Party announces candidate to run in Federal Election for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Another candidate is being added to the ballot for the October Federal Election in the Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies riding.

On Sunday, September 8, the Green Party had announced that Catharine Kendall, of Eaglet Lake, was nominated to run as a candidate in this Fall’s election.

Kendall will be looking to run against incumbent Conservative Member of Parliament Bob Zimmer. Zimmer is looking to run for his third term as MP.

Another candidate to be running this Fall for the Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies riding is Ron Vaillant of the People’s Party of Canada. Vaillant is a parachute candidate from Lacombe, Alberta.

As of Monday, September 8, the Liberal and NDP Parties have made no announcements for candidates.

The 2019 Federal Election will be taking place on October 21.