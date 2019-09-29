-0.6 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, September 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Green party proposes a 'robot tax' when companies replace workers with machines
Election

Green party proposes a ‘robot tax’ when companies replace workers with machines

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Green party is proposing a “robot tax.”

Green Leader Elizabeth May says that every time a company replaces a worker with a machine, a Green government would make that company pay a tax equivalent to the income tax paid by that laid-off employee.

May says Canada is fast becoming a world leader in artificial intelligence, but the needs of workers must be at the forefront of policy discussions.

She says the revenue from a “robot tax” would be used to fund educational and retraining programs for workers.

May says technology and computer science can be industries that, when using renewable energy, are environmentally friendly.

The Greens also want to see legislation brought in to govern ethical, environmental, social and economic implications of widespread use of AI.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleFort St John Huskies win Saturday night home opener over Sexsmith Vipers

RECENT STORIES

Election

Conservatives first party to register candidates in all 338 ridings

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The Conservatives say they are the first party to register candidates in all 338 ridings. The party's national...
Read more
Election

NDP promises money for youth programs to help prevent organized crime

Canadian Press -
SURREY, B.C. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says A New Democrat government would create a $100-million fund dedicated to helping...
Read more
Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Calgary Centre

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Calgary Centre Liberal Kent Hehr, a former provincial legislature member, returns to try to win a second mandate...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Re-elected Liberals would still run big deficits, despite new taxes

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The Liberals are promising that a re-elected Justin Trudeau government would impose new taxes on the wealthy, large international corporations, foreign housing speculators and...

Conservatives first party to register candidates in all 338 ridings

NDP promises money for youth programs to help prevent organized crime

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Calgary Centre

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.