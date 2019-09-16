5 C
Monday, September 16, 2019
Election

Green party says every policy in its platform is viewed through climate crisis

Canadian Press Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Green Party of Canada says every policy in its platform — from the economy to health, foreign affairs, immigration and transportation — is viewed through the lens of the climate crisis.

Party leader Elizabeth May says politics as usual during a climate emergency is the wrong approach.

The Green platform, released today, also places a heavy emphasis on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, including a pledge to implement the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The Greens say they would pass a law requiring a 60 per cent cut in greenhouse gas emissions below 2005 levels by 2030, larger than the current 30 per cent target.

The party says it would also ban hydraulic fracturing and approve no new pipelines, coal, or oil or gas drilling.

Other pledges in the platform include universal pharmacare, eliminating tuition, and lowering the federally set price on legal cannabis.

The Canadian Press

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
