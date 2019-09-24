6.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Greens propose to broaden Canada Post mandate to help serve rural communities
Election

Greens propose to broaden Canada Post mandate to help serve rural communities

Canadian Press Canadian Press

SACKVILLE, N.B. — The federal Greens are proposing to reimagine Canada Post, using its infrastructure to serve communities in different ways and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Party leader Elizabeth May is highlighting promises from her platform that would help rural and remote communities.

That includes developing a national transportation strategy, with a zero-carbon goal for public ground transportation in Canada by 2040.

May says the Greens would upgrade Canada Post’s fleet to electric vehicles.

The Greens also want to give postal carriers the mandate to check in on people with mobility issues or live alone, particularly during extreme heat and storms.

May says a Green government would help Canada Post establish banking services, provide public high-speed internet access in post offices, and set up electric vehicle charging stations in its parking lots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleConservatives pledge review of tax system to ease headaches for small businesses
Next articleSingh promises cross-Canada clean energy corridor as part of NDP’s climate plan

RECENT STORIES

Election

Singh promises cross-Canada clean energy corridor as part of NDP’s climate plan

Canadian Press -
WINNIPEG — New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising, if elected, to build an east-west corridor to carry clean energy...
Read more
Election

Conservatives pledge review of tax system to ease headaches for small businesses

Canadian Press -
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is pledging to repeal changes to the tax system that led...
Read more
Election

Liberals say they would commit Canada to net zero emissions by 2050

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER — A re-elected Liberal government is promising to commit Canada to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The plan announced...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Munk Debates cancels foreign-policy event because Trudeau won’t attend

Canadian Press -
TORONTO — Organizers of a foreign-policy election debate that was scheduled for next Tuesday say they're cancelling the event because Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau...

‘It’s on:’ Kenney vows to counter Texas efforts to lure Canadian...

Twitter says Canadian election so far free of major manipulation attempts

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding while Scheer boosts Tories...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.