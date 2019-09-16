6.6 C
Election

Greens to reveal platform and other leaders play offence as campaign enters Day 6

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The sixth day of the federal election campaign sees the Green party unveiling its full platform.

Leader Elizabeth May has spent the last couple of days on the West Coast, where the Greens hope to pick up seats on voting day Oct. 21, but she’s intending to make a big splash with her news conference at Toronto’s Royal York hotel at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is blitzing southwestern Ontario with stops in Kitchener and London before a rally in Windsor, where the Liberals hope a former Ontario minister can take down a longtime NDP incumbent.

Trudeau is promising his first question-and-answer session in front of reporters since Friday.

Jagmeet Singh is in Quebec for a second day, where he’s promising to announce a star NDP candidate on Montreal’s South Shore and then hosting an afternoon hangout with students downtown.

The Conservative campaign hits the Okanagan and then moves on to relatively friendly ground in Calgary, where the Liberals picked up a handful of seats in 2011 and the Tories are hoping to take them back.

And People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier moves on from a couple of days campaigning in his home riding in Quebec, beginning a series of meet-and-greets with candidates in New Brunswick.

 

The Canadian Press

Election News

