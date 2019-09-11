9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Greens will stand firm on climate during campaign; no pipelines, says May
ElectionEnergy News

Greens will stand firm on climate during campaign; no pipelines, says May

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VICTORIA — Green leader Elizabeth May says Canadians are about to participate in the most important election in the country’s history.

May told about 200 cheering supporters at a Victoria hotel the Greens will stand firm on their climate values, which include banning new pipeline projects and working to transform Canada’s economy to generate and use renewable energy.

May’s campaign launch also touched on the issues of abortion and Quebec separatism, which have been the source of party controversy lately.

She says the party won’t run candidates who do not support a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion, and supporters of Quebec’s separation from Canada will also not be permitted to run for the Greens.

May says Canada is in the midst of a climate emergency and changes must be made to ensure Canada remains a clean and bountiful home for Canadians’ children and grandchildren.

May was joined by B.C. Green candidates, including her husband John Kidder and Paul Manly, who is seeking re-election after winning a Vancouver Island seat in a byelection last spring.

 

  

 

  

The Canadian Press

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleJason Kenney: MLAs encouraged to stump for Scheer on own time and dime
Next articleAnother step forward towards a Community Foundation

RECENT STORIES

Election

In their words: Quotes from Day 1 of the federal election campaign

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Party leaders made their first pitches to voters and took their shots at opponents on the first...
Read more
Election

New Democrat candidate steps down in B.C. on first day of federal campaign

Canadian Press -
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The New Democratic Party is without a federal candidate in a British Columbia riding for the...
Read more
Election

People’s Party banking on debate participation to get attention: Bernier

Canadian Press -
TORONTO — The leader of the fledgling People's Party of Canada says public awareness of the party is still...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

New signal lights approved and tenders awarded to Curling Club and...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City Council awarded the tender for new signal lights and upgrades for the curling club and the North Peace...

Another step forward towards a Community Foundation

Greens will stand firm on climate during campaign; no pipelines, says...

Jason Kenney: MLAs encouraged to stump for Scheer on own time...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.