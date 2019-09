Greens will stand firm on climate during campaign; no pipelines, says May

VICTORIA — Green leader Elizabeth May says Canadians are about to participate in the most important election in the country’s history.

May told about 200 cheering supporters at a Victoria hotel the Greens will stand firm on their climate values, which include banning new pipeline projects and working to transform Canada’s economy to generate and use renewable energy.

May’s campaign launch also touched on the issues of abortion and Quebec separatism, which have been the source of party controversy lately.

She says the party won’t run candidates who do not support a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion, and supporters of Quebec’s separation from Canada will also not be permitted to run for the Greens.

May says Canada is in the midst of a climate emergency and changes must be made to ensure Canada remains a clean and bountiful home for Canadians’ children and grandchildren.

May was joined by B.C. Green candidates, including her husband John Kidder and Paul Manly, who is seeking re-election after winning a Vancouver Island seat in a byelection last spring.

