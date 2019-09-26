5.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Greens wouldn't prop up minority government that backs pipelines: May
Election

Greens wouldn’t prop up minority government that backs pipelines: May

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MONTREAL — On the eve of a major climate march in Montreal, the Green party warned that it would never support a minority government without a credible and verifiable environmental plan.

That includes any party that promotes fossil fuel projects such as the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, party leader Elizabeth May told a news conference in Montreal Thursday.

May’s comments come as several polls suggest that the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck in voting intentions, which could yield a minority government.

Both front-running parties support expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the West Coast.

May said she would be prepared to defeat a minority government on its first speech from the throne, even if it meant plunging the country into another election.

She said her party could “never accept” a government that does not show a profound commitment to the targets contained in the October 2018 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“On the question of a minority government, (it would be) a very short minority government without a commitment to act immediately,” she said.

She did not want to speculate on the approach she would take if she were asked for her support in exchange for a key post in a coalition government, calling the question hypothetical.

May also discussed the central role Quebec could play in a “national electrical network” that is part of the Greens’ proposal to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by 60 per cent by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleWhere the party leaders are Friday

RECENT STORIES

Election

Where the party leaders are Friday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Friday, Sept. 27. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more
Election

Changes to third-party group behaviour shows power of new advertising rules

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Two third-party groups shifted their advertising strategies as the election campaign began, showing the impact of Canada's...
Read more
Election

Green government would cancel pipeline projects, move to renewable energy

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — Green Leader Elizabeth May says her party's climate change plan would cancel proposed pipeline projects and transition...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

City of Fort St. John to hold Annual Tax Sale on...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is scheduled to hold its Annual Tax Sale on Monday, September 30. The Tax...

Peace Region could see first snowfall of season Thursday night

Friday, September 27th West Bypass water station closed

Hudson’s Hope player named Captain for the Cariboo Cougars

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.