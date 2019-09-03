22.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
The Halfway River Rodeo Round-up. Source Facebook
Halfway River Rodeo Round-Up takes place this weekend

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Halfway River First Nation will be host to the Halfway River Rodeo Round-Up this weekend, September 6 to the 8.

This year’s Rodeo will include events such as Bareback Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, and Steer Wrestling.

On Friday night, following the bull riding, there will be a concert featuring Canadian country music singer Julian Austin.

On-site throughout the weekend will be concessions and a beer garden.

Admission to the Rodeo is $30.00 for a weekend pass, $20.00 per day, and $5.00 per child 6 to 12 years of age, with children under 5 and seniors 55 plus are free.

The Halfway River Rodeo Round-Up takes place this weekend, September 6 to the 8, at the Halfway River First Nation Rodeo Grounds.

For more information, and for updates, you can visit the Rodeo’s Facebook page.

