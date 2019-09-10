Help needed for local kitten rescued in time to save her life

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Branch of the BC SPCA is seeking the public’s assistance in providing funds to help cover medical costs for a kitten in need of life-saving veterinary care.

The seven-week-old kitten, named Liberty, has a ruptured eye that occurred due to untreated respiratory symptoms and a lack of vaccinations.

According to the SPCA, she requires an enucleation, which is surgery to remove the damaged eye.

On top of a bad eye, the SPCA says Liberty’s ears are plugged with ear mites and she has a few small wounds.

The SPCA says Liberty came from a feral cat colony where population numbers were being managed through a trap, neuter and return program. Liberty had two other siblings, one was able to be saved while the other had to be euthanized.

The total cost of Liberty’s care is expected to be over $1,800.

If you can help Liberty, you can call the North Peace BC SPCA at 250-785-7722.