20.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, September 5, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
"Let the sunshine in" is what most locals have been calling for following an unseasonably wet and cooler August. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News Hopes of sunshine and warmer temperatures for Fall following an unseasonably cooler...
News

Hopes of sunshine and warmer temperatures for Fall following an unseasonably cooler and wet August

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – While most parts of British Columbia saw warmer temperatures and dryer conditions throughout the month of August, Fort St. John and the Peace Region saw the opposite.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lindquist, Fort St. John saw cooler than normal temperatures with an average of 13.3°C, 1.6 below the normal average of 14.9°C, along with an above-average amount of rain of 93 mm, 42 mm more than the average.

When looking ahead to the next couple of weeks, Lindquist says it looks like the temperature could be higher than normal, warmer than what was experienced during August.

“It looks like a fairly high probability that the temperature will be above average, we’ll see if that pans out, at least for the rest of the month.”

As for the Fall, Lindquist says the outlook shows uncertainty as the Peace Region has been experiencing a persistent ridge of high pressure over the Pacific which has been bringing colder air and precipitation.

Lindquist hopes that the uncertainty transforms into a nicer fall than compared to the wet summer.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleThursday afternoon emergency water shut off for Matthew’s Park area

RECENT STORIES

News

Thursday afternoon emergency water shut off for Matthew’s Park area

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has issued a notice to their Facebook page,...
Read more
News

RCMP charge pair after significant stolen property seizure

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit has located and arrested two suspects in...
Read more
News

Province to invest in post-secondary institutions for ECE Training

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced that it is providing more opportunities for British Columbians to train...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Province to invest in post-secondary institutions for ECE Training

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced that it is providing more opportunities for British Columbians to train for a career in early...

Maroon car, wrong place shares Fort St. John RCMP

Shell donates 50 filled backpacks to Nenan

2018 World Champion Disc Golfer coming to the Peace this September

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.