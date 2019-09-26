Hudson’s Hope player named Captain for the Cariboo Cougars

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Johnny Harrington, of Hudson’s Hope, has been named as Captain for the Cariboo Cougars in Prince George.

A couple of years ago, Harrington played a season with the Northeast BC Yukon Midget Trackers.

According to Trackers Coach, Gerard Dicaire, when Harrington was on the team in Fort St. John, he played a successful season despite dealing with some minor injuries.

After having quite the season, last year, Harrington moved on to Prince George to join the Cougars. The Cougars managed to win the B.C. Hockey Major Midget League Championship.

Dicaire says Harrington loves to play and congratulates him on the recent achievement of becoming Captain of the Cariboo Cougars.

“He’s just a kid that loves to play the game and, finally, it’s good to see that he’s getting success.”