Hudson’s Hope RCMP publishes policing report for September 2019

HUDSON”S HOPE, B.C. – Constable Eric Schmidt with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP has published a policing report which says that police responded to approximately 36 calls for service between August 12th and September 20th.

79 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers between the above dates. Highway and road safety continues to be a big focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP. Police have received reports to the increasing number of vehicles speeding along Beattie Drive, therefore police will be monitoring this area frequently, especially with the school season now in effect. Speeding fines can range from $138.00 to $196.00, with excessive speeding resulting in a $368.00 fine and a 7-day impound of the vehicle. Speeding in school zone fines ranges from $196.00 to $253.00. Please obey local speed limits within our community.

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP is working with the District to put in place lighted and or illuminated speed signs within the school zone along Beattie Drive.

On September 6th, Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report for an overdue hiker in the backcountry of the Northern rural areas of Hudson’s Hope. Being that the lost person was utilizing a Spot GPS, RCMP were able to narrow down a GPS location and with the assistance of the Search & Rescue helicopter from FSJ, the lost hiker was located in a short time period with no medical issues. As a reminder, if you plan to adventure in the remote backcountry of our lovely area, please inform a family member or friend as to your destination location, areas you may be hiking/camping/hunting in, and a date/time that you are to be back. Also, consider a Spot GPS device for those long excursions. This assists rescue teams immensely should you run into a situation that requires their assistance.

On September 13th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP assisted the Hudson’s Hope School with their school Terry Fox run. Police later had the privilege and enjoyment of attending the school and watching the students’ duct tape their principal to the wall.

On September 15th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP was able to lend a hand in the local Terry Fox run and monitor the traffic while the runners completed the 3, 5, and 10km treks throughout the town.

On September 18th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP and the local Lion’s Club were privileged to welcome and support the Cops for Cancer – Tour de North cyclists as they travelled from FSJ through town, and onward as they rode to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Over the past few weeks, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP have been closely working with the local BC Conservation officers in regards to the recent sightings of bears within the town. A bear trap was set up near Dudley Dr. for a duration of time in an attempt to capture a young rouge apple loving black bear that had an argument with one of our local residents. Though he was never captured, it appears that he has since moved on. As a reminder, please secure all outside garbage’s and pick/monitor your fruit tree’s when possible being that these are high up the bears’ menus during this time of year.

The Hudson’s Hope RCMP would also like to welcome our newest RCMP member, Cst. Tim HART and his family who recently transferred in from Castlegar, BC. The Hart’s are music enthusiast’s and are excited to be in Hudson’s Hope for the next few years.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the areas “Most Wanted” page.