3 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A logging truck convoy made its way to Vancouver September 25. Source CBC News
Home News Huge support for forest industry during logging truck convoy in Vancouver
NewsRegional

Huge support for forest industry during logging truck convoy in Vancouver

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A logging truck convoy of almost 250 trucks made their way down to Vancouver on Wednesday, September 25, to protest in support of British Columbia’s ailing forest industry.

The protest took place outside of the Vancouver Convention Centre during the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.

General Manager of the Interior Logging Association, Todd Chamberlain, says they were able to meet with Forest Minister Doug Donaldson and Parliamentary Secretary Ravi Kahlon to ensure a commitment was made to continue work to find ways on bringing relief to industry contractors.

According to Chamberlain, they will be holding a meeting with the Ministers to further discuss this issue.

Chamberlain says he was overwhelmed by the public support that was shown towards industry members during the convoy.

“The public response was incredibly overwhelming with the amount of people who stood on the overpasses with signs, flags, and the offers of money for the trucks to help them pay their fuel and the food, it was spectacular. It was a very moving experience for all of us.”

It is estimated that this year’s mill closures and production curtailments in B.C. have affected more than 5,900 workers at 25 mills in 22 communities.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCanada Energy Regulator tells Enbridge to suspend open season on pipeline system
Next articleMunicipal officials reject divisive legal action in favour of collaboration on climate change action

RECENT STORIES

News

Municipal officials reject divisive legal action in favour of collaboration on climate change action

Scott Brooks -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - At the Union of British Columbia Municipalities annual convention, on Friday, municipal officials endorsed resolution B135,...
Read more
Energy News

Canada Energy Regulator tells Enbridge to suspend open season on pipeline system

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The Canada Energy Regulator has ordered Enbridge Inc. to suspend its open season for service on its...
Read more
Energy News

Nearly every Alaskan will get $1,606 oil check

Canadian Press -
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Nearly every Alaska resident will be $1,606 richer next week when they get their share of...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

North Peace Leisure Pool set to open Monday following month-long shutdown

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John maintenance staff have been very busy over the past month during the North...

Nearly every Alaskan will get $1,606 oil check

RCMP Statement on the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese and...

No motive found during investigation of three homicides in Northern B.C.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.