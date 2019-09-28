Huge support for forest industry during logging truck convoy in Vancouver

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A logging truck convoy of almost 250 trucks made their way down to Vancouver on Wednesday, September 25, to protest in support of British Columbia’s ailing forest industry.

The protest took place outside of the Vancouver Convention Centre during the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.

General Manager of the Interior Logging Association, Todd Chamberlain, says they were able to meet with Forest Minister Doug Donaldson and Parliamentary Secretary Ravi Kahlon to ensure a commitment was made to continue work to find ways on bringing relief to industry contractors.

According to Chamberlain, they will be holding a meeting with the Ministers to further discuss this issue.

Chamberlain says he was overwhelmed by the public support that was shown towards industry members during the convoy.

“The public response was incredibly overwhelming with the amount of people who stood on the overpasses with signs, flags, and the offers of money for the trucks to help them pay their fuel and the food, it was spectacular. It was a very moving experience for all of us.”

It is estimated that this year’s mill closures and production curtailments in B.C. have affected more than 5,900 workers at 25 mills in 22 communities.