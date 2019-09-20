Huskies on the road tonight in Grande Prairie for first game of NWJHL Regular Season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road tonight to Grande Prairie for the first game of the 2019-2020 NWJHL regular season.

Playing at the Crosslink County Sportsplex, the Huskies will be taking on the JDA County Kings.

The last time the Pups and the Kings met was on March 23 during the sixth game of the NWJHL Championships where the Huskies claimed victory with a win of 8-1. This was the Huskies second year in a row to win the Title.

Last weekend, the Huskies performed well during their Exhibition Series as they took on the Cold Lake Junior B Ice, managing to sweep the series 2-0.

The Huskies vs the JDA County Kings is tonight at 8:00 p.m. at the Crosslink County Sportsplex in Grande Prairie.

The next game for the Huskies is September 27 in Dawson Creek as they take on the Junior Canucks, followed by the first home game of the season on September 28 as the Pups host the Sexsmith Vipers.