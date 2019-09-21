Huskies start NWJHL season with a win

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies travelled to Grande Prairie Friday night for the first game of the NWJHL season.

The Huskies ended up starting the season the right way with a 4-2 win. The JDA Kings started the scoring in the first period with a powerplay goal from Rylen Kleist. The Huskies scored their first goal of the game late in the second period with one from Dean Whitcomb. The Kings quickly answered with a goal of their own from Justin Rudyk, but with only 20 seconds left in the second, Dean Whitcomb got another past the JDA Kings netminder to make it 2-2 after two periods.

In the third, the Huskies scored two powerplay goals to make the final 4-2. Those goals came from Brady Marzocco and Jared Loewen.

The Huskies’ next game is next Friday, September 27 on the road again in Dawson Creek. The first Huskies home game is Saturday, September 28 against the Sexsmith Vipers.

Other results from the NWJHL last night:

North Peace Navigators 2 – Sexsmith Vipers 3

Tonight in the NWJHL:

Fairview Flyers will travel to Peace River to play the North Peace Navigators, and the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks will host the Sexsmith Vipers.