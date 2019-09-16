11.4 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, September 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Huskies managed to sweep the Exhibition Series over the Cold Lake Junior B Ice after winning on Sunday. Photo by Scott Brooks.
Home Sports Huskies sweep Exhibition Series over Cold Lake Junior B Ice
Sports

Huskies sweep Exhibition Series over Cold Lake Junior B Ice

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were host to the Cold Lake Junior B Ice in the second game of the NWJHL Exhibition Series on Sunday afternoon at the North Peace Arena.

Throughout most of the first period, it looked like it would be scoreless but that would change as, at 1:10 remaining in the frame, Dean Whitcomb would score a goal on Cold Lake making the score 1-0. Assists were made by Oscar Burgess and Nils Nemec.

Then in the second frame, the Huskies would hold the lead with one goal for most of the period until Cold Lake would score with 20 seconds remaining, tying the score at one apiece.

In period three, the tie would not last as Oscar Burgess would score a goal at 3:08 into the frame, taking the lead 2-1 over Cold Lake. Cayden Frenette and Owen Floriant made the assists in that goal.

Then at 8:49 remaining in the period, Cold Lake would tie the score again, this time at two apiece.

A couple of minutes later, the Huskies would continue their winning streak by making two more goals and winning the game 4-2 over Cold Lake.

This would be the Huskies second win of the series with a final record of 2-0.

Huskies Manager, Jeremy Clothier, says he feels quite comfortable that his team will do well once the regular season starts.

“I’m pretty comfortable, we have 15 or 16 returning guys, and a handful from the Trackers moving up, so we’re off to a good start.”

The Huskies’ first game of the regular season will be on the road to Grande Prairie on September 20 as they take on the JDA County Kings, while the first home game for the Huskies will be on September 28 as they host the Sexsmith Vipers at the North Peace Arena.

To see the full regular season schedule, you can visit the NWJHL’s website.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleLong distance horseback rider travels through FSJ

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Edmonton Oil Kings sweep WHL Exhibition Series over Prince George Cougars

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Game two of the Western Hockey League Exhibition Series took place yesterday, Saturday, at the...
Read more
Sports

Huskies win game one of Exhibition Series over Cold Lake Junior B Ice

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were host to the Cold Lake Junior B Ice...
Read more
Sports

BC Yukon Midget Trackers Exhibition Series starts today

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This weekend, the Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are hosting an Exhibition Series before...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

New Democrats pledge more funds, expansion of language law in Quebec

Canadian Press -
SHERBROOKE, Que. — The New Democrats unveiled a sweeping set of policy promises specifically for Quebec Sunday in a bid to re-engage voters there...

Edmonton Oil Kings sweep WHL Exhibition Series over Prince George Cougars

Federal leaders scatter across country as campaign ramps up in earnest

Vancouver mayor calls on federal leaders to act on overdose crisis

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.