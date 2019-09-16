Huskies sweep Exhibition Series over Cold Lake Junior B Ice

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were host to the Cold Lake Junior B Ice in the second game of the NWJHL Exhibition Series on Sunday afternoon at the North Peace Arena.

Throughout most of the first period, it looked like it would be scoreless but that would change as, at 1:10 remaining in the frame, Dean Whitcomb would score a goal on Cold Lake making the score 1-0. Assists were made by Oscar Burgess and Nils Nemec.

Then in the second frame, the Huskies would hold the lead with one goal for most of the period until Cold Lake would score with 20 seconds remaining, tying the score at one apiece.

In period three, the tie would not last as Oscar Burgess would score a goal at 3:08 into the frame, taking the lead 2-1 over Cold Lake. Cayden Frenette and Owen Floriant made the assists in that goal.

Then at 8:49 remaining in the period, Cold Lake would tie the score again, this time at two apiece.

A couple of minutes later, the Huskies would continue their winning streak by making two more goals and winning the game 4-2 over Cold Lake.

This would be the Huskies second win of the series with a final record of 2-0.

Huskies Manager, Jeremy Clothier, says he feels quite comfortable that his team will do well once the regular season starts.

“I’m pretty comfortable, we have 15 or 16 returning guys, and a handful from the Trackers moving up, so we’re off to a good start.”

The Huskies’ first game of the regular season will be on the road to Grande Prairie on September 20 as they take on the JDA County Kings, while the first home game for the Huskies will be on September 28 as they host the Sexsmith Vipers at the North Peace Arena.

To see the full regular season schedule, you can visit the NWJHL’s website.