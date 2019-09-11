11.6 C
Sports

Huskies to host pre-season Exhibition Series this weekend; season pass early bird pricing extended

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be home this weekend, September 14 and 15, for a special pre-season NWJHL Exhibition Series.

As part of the Exhibition Series, the Huskies will be hosting two games as they take on the Cold Lake Junior B Ice.

Both games will be taking place on September 14 at 8:00 p.m. and September 15 at 12:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Admission for the Exhibition Series is by donation.

It is to note that the Huskies announced on Wednesday that early bird pricing for 2019-2020 season passes has been extended to September 15.

You can get Child and Senior Passes for $75.00, Adult for $150.00, and Family package for $425.00.

The Huskies’ first game of the regular season will be on the road to Grande Prairie on September 20 as they take on the JDA County Kings, while the first home game for the Huskies will be on September 28 as they host the Sexsmith Vipers at the North Peace Arena.

To see the full regular season schedule, you can visit the NWJHL’s website.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Local Events

