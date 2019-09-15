Huskies win game one of Exhibition Series over Cold Lake Junior B Ice

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were host to the Cold Lake Junior B Ice in the first game of the NWJHL Exhibition Series on Saturday night at the North Peace Arena.

In the first period, it was a time for both teams to shake off the rust and get into action.

While the period was scoreless, both sides did make efforts to score a goal. Shots on goal by the end of the first period was 12-9 for Cold Lake.

In period two, the Huskies began to come alive as they would score four goals within the frame.

The score at the end of the second would be 4-0 for the Huskies with 32-14 shots on goal.

In the third period, the Huskies would continue their winning streak as they would make a power play goal at 22 seconds into the frame making the score 5-0.

Then at 7:22 remaining in the game, Cold Lake would make a goal setting the score at 5-1.

There would be no more goals throughout the remainder of the game, making the final score 5-1 for the Huskies.

Huskies Assistant Coach, Cameron Weir, says it was a good start for the first game of the year as the team started to work together in the second period and take over the game.

Weir also says, even with this win, they will continue to focus on the overall process and build as a team as the year commences.

Up next, the Huskies look to make another win in game two of the Exhibition Series as they take on the Cold Lake Junior B Ice. Puck drop is 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, at the North Peace Arena.