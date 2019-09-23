11 C
Monday, September 23, 2019
‘It’s on:’ Kenney vows to counter Texas efforts to lure Canadian companies south

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CALGARY — Alberta’s premier has a message for Texas firms looking to lure Canadian businesses to the Lone Star State — it’s on.

Jason Kenney says there has been a huge flight of money from Alberta’s energy sector to Texas in recent years.

One Houston-area real estate company says it has helped move 40 Canadian companies in the last year and a half, mostly in the oilfield services sector.

Kenney says his government’s plans to lower taxes, reduce red tape and ease regulations is making Alberta a more attractive place to invest.  

He also says the province has given municipalities the power to offer tax holidays and other incentives to attract business.

He says he’ll be looking to pitch Alberta to Texas businesses during upcoming trips to Houston and Dallas.

“So Texas, it’s on,” Kenney told a news conference in Calgary on Monday, where he was recapping recent trips to New York City and Ohio.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2019.

The Canadian Press

