9.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, September 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Jagmeet Singh promises NDP government would cap cellphone, internet bills
Election

Jagmeet Singh promises NDP government would cap cellphone, internet bills

Canadian Press Canadian Press

TORONTO — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is taking aim at Canada’s telecommunications companies with a promise to put a price cap on cellphone and internet services.

It’s just the latest example of a New Democrat campaign strategy to appeal to voters concerned about pocketbook issues.

Telecom companies have previously warned that government attempts to corral cellphone and internet costs will hurt service quality and investments in infrastructure.

But Singh says other countries such as the United States and Australia have introduced similar price caps without such negative impacts.

The NDP leader has made a point of promising to take on big business during the early stages of the campaign, accusing Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government of caving to corporate Canada and high-priced lobbyists.

Singh says he does not want to be an enemy of the private sector, but that it needs to start working to the benefit of all Canadians, rather than the wealthy and powerful.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleThree leaders serve ‘baloney’ at first debate while Trudeau skips out
Next articleTrudeau proposes to cut fees, provide support for smaller businesses

RECENT STORIES

Election

Trudeau proposes to cut fees, provide support for smaller businesses

Canadian Press -
TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is unveiling a package of pledges today that he says will help...
Read more
Election

Three leaders serve ‘baloney’ at first debate while Trudeau skips out

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau skipped the Maclean's/Citytv debate Thursday night, the first of the federal election campaign,...
Read more
Election

Leaders link up with their political families for Day 3 of federal campaign

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The Conservatives, NDP and Greens return to their national tours today after an evening spent sparring in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

A little of what was said in the first debate of...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A few of the quotes and exchanges during the first federal leaders' debate of the election campaign, involving Green Leader Elizabeth May,...

Despite agreements, Singh, May spar on stage during campaign’s first debate

The Latest: First debate night of the campaign, minus the Liberal...

District of Taylor Leisure Ice Pad now open for the season

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.