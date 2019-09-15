9.8 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, September 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Justin Trudeau courts voters in battleground ridings of southern Ontario
Election

Justin Trudeau courts voters in battleground ridings of southern Ontario

Canadian Press Canadian Press

COBOURG, Ont. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign Sunday took him deep into the vote-rich area of southern Ontario.

Sunday morning, Trudeau visited two local coffee shops in Cobourg, Ont. with local candidate Kim Rudd.

Rudd won the seat for Liberals in 2015 by less than 2,000 votes — one of several tight races in the a region that all parties consider key to victory.

Trudeau is also heading to a campaign rally in Markham, Ont., the city where former Liberal cabinet minister Jane Philpott is running for re-election as an independent.

Philpott was turfed from the Liberal caucus in April alongside former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould in the wake of SNC-Lavalin controversy.

Trudeau will also attend a celebration rally in Mississauga, Ont., for Bianca Andreescu, who won the 2019 U.S. tennis open women’s singles final earlier this month.

 

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleNew Democrats pledge more funds, expansion of language law in Quebec
Next articleWhere the party leaders are Monday

RECENT STORIES

Election

Where the party leaders are Monday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Monday, Sept. 16. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more
Election

New Democrats pledge more funds, expansion of language law in Quebec

Canadian Press -
SHERBROOKE, Que. — The New Democrats unveiled a sweeping set of policy promises specifically for Quebec Sunday in a...
Read more
Election

Federal leaders scatter across country as campaign ramps up in earnest

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Federal party leaders have scattered across the country today as the election campaign starts to ramp up...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Federal leaders scatter across country as campaign ramps up in earnest

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Federal party leaders have scattered across the country today as the election campaign starts to ramp up in earnest. Today was the legal...

Vancouver mayor calls on federal leaders to act on overdose crisis

The longer road to balance: parties in no rush to eliminate...

Scheer intends to ratify the new NAFTA despite saying Trudeau gave...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.