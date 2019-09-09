10 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Killbillies placed third at the Fall Brawl in Wainwright, Alberta on September 8. Source Facebook
Home Sports Killbillies place third at Fall Brawl in Wainwright
Sports

Killbillies place third at Fall Brawl in Wainwright

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This past weekend, September 7 to 8, the Fort St. John Killbillies travelled to Wainwright, Alberta for the Fall Brawl.

For game one, the Killbillies were off to a good start at the Fall Brawl as they were able to beat the Calgary Dream Team 200-126.

Next, in game two, the Killbillies played against the Oil City Derby Girls where they ended up losing 146-102 under the Oil City.

Then to wrap up the tournament, on Sunday, the Killbillies managed to rebound by winning the consolation final 213-158 over the East Side Wheelers.

The Killbillies would manage to finish in third place at the Fall Brawl with a record of 2-1.

MVPs go to Junkyard Jo, Freddy Bruiser and Jennacide.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCity of Fort St John to host Annual Tax Sale September 30

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held its 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge on...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Huskies prepare for upcoming season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are currently in the process of preparing for the...
Read more
Sports

Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace takes place September 22 in Farmington

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fourth Annual Battle of the Peace Tournament is taking place September 22 in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BCTF President visits Fort St John to discuss on-going negotiations

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Teachers' Federation President, Teri Mooring, was in Fort St. John on Saturday, September 7, as part of a...

Site C continues to see increase in employment during month of...

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 24th edition of the Mountain Bike Challenge...

Cops for Cancer 2019 – Tour De North

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.