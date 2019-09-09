Killbillies place third at Fall Brawl in Wainwright

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This past weekend, September 7 to 8, the Fort St. John Killbillies travelled to Wainwright, Alberta for the Fall Brawl.

For game one, the Killbillies were off to a good start at the Fall Brawl as they were able to beat the Calgary Dream Team 200-126.

Next, in game two, the Killbillies played against the Oil City Derby Girls where they ended up losing 146-102 under the Oil City.

Then to wrap up the tournament, on Sunday, the Killbillies managed to rebound by winning the consolation final 213-158 over the East Side Wheelers.

The Killbillies would manage to finish in third place at the Fall Brawl with a record of 2-1.

MVPs go to Junkyard Jo, Freddy Bruiser and Jennacide.