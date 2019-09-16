Lakepoint Golf & Country Club presents cheque to North Peace Mental Health Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lakepoint Golf and Country Club made a special cheque presentation to the North Peace Mental Health Society on Sunday, September 15.

As part of the Mighty Peace Brewing Company Charity Pro-Am that took place in August, the Mental Health Society is receiving a total of $12,575.

Lakepoint General Manager, Troy Knight, says since the Golf Club is a non-profit society, they are always looking at ways to returning the favour of support to the community, such as donating to the Mental Health Society.

This invitational event saw teams of four amateurs with one golf professional play 36 holes of golf.

All money donated will be used to support programming for clients and services within the North Peace Mental Health Society.