Landlord Education Regional Workshops – Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – LandlordBC, with support from the Province of BC, is conducting a series of educational workshops to engage landlords in their communities.

Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 from 8:00 am to 12:00 Noon at the North Peace Cultural Centre, Landlords, property managers, rental building managers and resident caretakers can participate in this free workshop.

This educational workshop helps inform landlords (and the like) of their rights and responsibilities that govern the landlord and tenant relationship.

This interactive and in-depth workshop provides landlords with the tools and fundamentals needed for successful tenancies.

Topics include;

The Residential Tenancy Act

The Human Rights Code

Privacy guidelines.

The Hon. Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, has commissioned LandlordBC to deliver a series of robust regional educational workshops.

