Monday, September 30, 2019
News

Landlord Education Regional Workshops – Fort St. John

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – LandlordBC, with support from the Province of BC, is conducting a series of educational workshops to engage landlords in their communities.

Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 from 8:00 am to 12:00 Noon at the North Peace Cultural Centre, Landlords, property managers, rental building managers and resident caretakers can participate in this free workshop.

This educational workshop helps inform landlords (and the like) of their rights and responsibilities that govern the landlord and tenant relationship.

This interactive and in-depth workshop provides landlords with the tools and fundamentals needed for successful tenancies.

Topics include;

  • The Residential Tenancy Act
  • The Human Rights Code
  • Privacy guidelines.

The Hon. Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, has commissioned LandlordBC to deliver a series of robust regional educational workshops.

This interactive and in-depth workshop provides landlords with the tools and fundamentals needed for successful tenancies. To learn relevant information about the many important issues that occur before, during and after a tenancy.

To register for the workshop; CLICK HERE

Election News

