Over 100,000 customers without power in Northern B.C.

UPDATE as of 9:40 p.m. – Approximately 100,000 customers in northern BC are out of service due to a transmission failure. Affected communities run north and west of Prince George including Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudsons Hope, Houston and Burns Lake. Crews are investigating and we will begin restoration efforts as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. We will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.

UPDATE as of 9:25 p.m. – There are over 100,000 customers in Northern B.C. without power. BC Hydro is still investigating why the power is out and does not have an estimate on when power will be restored. The outage covers areas like Smithers, Prince George, MacKenzie and all of Northeast B.C.

UPDATE as of 9:10 p.m. – THe outage is affecting over 34,000 customers in Northeast B.C. There is no estimate yet on when power will be restored.

UPDATE as of 9:07 p.m. – Early reports suggest the power is out all over Northeast B.C. We are still waiting for more information from B.C. Hydro.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There is a large power outage affecting Fort St. John and Charlie Lake.

At this time we are waiting more information from B.C. Hydro, but we understand power is out in a large part of Fort St. John and Charlie Lake.

Is the power out where you live?

We will post updates as soon as information is available from B.C. Hydro.

Adam Reaburn
