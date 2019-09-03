16.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Last day to take part in Ministry of Transportation survey

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Today, September 3, is the last day to take part in the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s survey regarding the services that it provides.

The Ministry is looking for public feedback on how it can improve its services across the province, including the provided services within the Peace Region.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the survey is divided into two parts focusing on customer service and the quality of service.

The Ministry says the survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete.

The deadline to take part in the survey is September 3 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

The survey can be found online through the Province’s website.

