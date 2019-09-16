Liberal French-language campaign song criticized as incomprehensible to be redone

After initially defending a heavily mocked French-language election campaign tune, the Liberals have decided to change the song.

A party spokesperson confirmed today the French version of the campaign song will be re-recorded.

The Liberals chose the English-language song, “One Hand Up,” by Canadian rock band The Strumbellas as the party’s theme song.

It was the band that translated the lyrics and recorded the French-language version.

That rendition was criticized online as being badly translated and incomprehensible.

The Liberals saluted the anglophone group’s efforts to translate and record a song in the country’s second official language.

