8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Liberal leader Trudeau denies MP pushed out for not lauding him as...
Election

Liberal leader Trudeau denies MP pushed out for not lauding him as feminist

Canadian Press Canadian Press

DELTA, B.C. — Liberal leader Justin Trudeau says he did not scuttle a sitting Quebec MP’s chance to run for re-election because she questioned his credentials as a feminist.

Eva Nassif told the Globe and Mail that she was not nominated to run in the Vimy riding because she did not publicly support Trudeau as a feminist following the SNC-Lavalin scandal, which led to the resignation of two female cabinet ministers.

Trudeau says Nassif didn’t meet the standards of the Liberal party’s protocol for vetting candidates, but did not give a reason why.

Nassif announced in August that she would not seek a second term in the riding north of Montreal, citing personal reasons.

But riding-association president Giuseppe Margiotta told The Canadian Press at the time that Nassif was pushed out.

The Liberals named Annie Koutrakis is their candidate for Vimy earlier this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articlePromise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail
Next articleClean up and construction work taking place in Old Fort area

RECENT STORIES

Election

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A running list of specific promises announced by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Green party since the official start...
Read more
Election

Advocates urge debate on racism in Canada that goes beyond Trudeau photos

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — In the 2015 federal election, a photograph of a dead child on a beach in Turkey forced...
Read more
Election

Where the party leaders are Thursday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Thursday, Sept. 26. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A running list of specific promises announced by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Green party since the official start of the federal election campaign on...

Advocates urge debate on racism in Canada that goes beyond Trudeau...

Fort St. John Federal Election office seeks election workers

Where the party leaders are Thursday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.