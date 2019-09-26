10 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
ElectionNews

Liberals announce candidate for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies riding

Avatar Adam Reaburn

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Liberals have named Mavis Erickson their candidate in Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies.

The Liberals made the announcement Wednesday that Erickson completed the Team Trudeau nominations process.

Erickson runs a law practice in Prince George with a law degree from Harvard. She was also the elected chief of the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council.

Erickson will take on the incumbent Bob Zimmer from the Conservative party, Ron Vaillant representing the Peoples Party of Canada, Catharine Kendall of the Green Party and Jacob Stokes of the Rhinoceros Party of Canada.

The NDP have yet to nominate a candidate for the riding. Candidates have until September 30, 2019, to file their nomination papers with Election Canada.

A local debated has been announced for October 10, 2019, at the Lido Theatre. All the candidates have been invited to attend.

General Election day is set for October 21, 2019.

Election News

Adam Reaburn
