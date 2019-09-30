7.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 30, 2019
Election
Election

Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Greens running candidates in every riding

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Four of the five national parties say they have candidates running for election in every riding across the country.

The Liberal, Conservative, New Democratic and Green parties all say they now have full slates of 338 candidates, and the Bloc Quebecois says it has candidates in every riding in Quebec.

Monday was the deadline for candidates to register with Elections Canada to get their names on the ballots for Oct. 21.

Elections Canada will take a day or two to officially approve the last registrants.

A spokesman for the fledgling People’s Party of Canada said it had 310 registered candidates as of Monday morning.

But Martin Masse said that number will go up after Elections Canada processes some late registration papers that were handed in over the course of the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

