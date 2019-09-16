5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, September 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Liberals pledge $535 million per year to support child care outside school...
Election

Liberals pledge $535 million per year to support child care outside school hours

Canadian Press Canadian Press

WATERLOO, Ont. — Justin Trudeau says a Liberal government would create up to 250,000 more spaces for children in before and after school child care programs.

Trudeau says the Liberals would also cut the fees parents pay for these elementary school programs by 10 per cent.

They would also ensure that 10 per cent of the new spaces go to help out parents who work outside normal hours.

The promise would cost at least $535 million per year, on top of what the federal government is already sending to provinces for child care.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said last month his government would move ahead with planned cuts to child care, and as of Jan. 1, municipalities in the province will have to pay 20 per cent of the cost of creating new child care spaces.

Trudeau says the provinces need to step up to make sure child care is affordable, but the federal government has a role to play too.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleFormer Quebec Green leader, environmentalist Eric Ferland to run for federal NDP
Next articleSome facts and figures about the federal riding of Newmarket-Aurora

RECENT STORIES

Election

Nearly 50 years later, is Justin Trudeau fighting same election as his father?

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A charismatic prime minister named Trudeau facing the electorate with questions about whether he's lived up to...
Read more
Election

Liberal French-language campaign song criticized as incomprehensible to be redone

Canadian Press -
After initially defending a heavily mocked French-language election campaign tune, the Liberals have decided to change the song. A party spokesperson confirmed...
Read more
Election

Jane Philpott’s bid for re-election could split vote with Liberals: experts

Canadian Press -
STOUFFVILLE, Ont. — Jane Philpott knows the SNC-Lavalin scandal has turned her re-election bid into an uphill battle. But the former Liberal...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Newmarket-Aurora

Canadian Press -
Newmarket-Aurora  The riding, located in the heart of the Toronto suburbs and widely viewed as a key electoral battleground, will see a faceoff between seasoned Liberal and...

Liberals pledge $535 million per year to support child care outside...

Former Quebec Green leader, environmentalist Eric Ferland to run for federal...

Green party says every policy in its platform is viewed through...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.