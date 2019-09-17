2.3 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Liberals pledge to boost Canada Child Benefit, remove tax from maternity leave
News

Liberals pledge to boost Canada Child Benefit, remove tax from maternity leave

Canadian Press Canadian Press

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Liberals are promising that if re-elected they will boost the Canada Child Benefit and make maternity and parental leave benefits tax free.

Leader Justin Trudeau says raising children is expensive, particularly in the first year, and this would help.

Trudeau says the Liberals would increase the Canada Child Benefit by 15 per cent for children under one, which would be an increase of up to $1,000.

The Liberals say they would also remove federal taxes from employment insurance cheques for maternity and parental leave.

The Conservatives have also pledged to make maternity and parental leave tax free, but they would do so through a non-refundable 15 per cent tax credit.

Trudeau says the Liberals would also introduce a new leave for adoptive parents so they get the same benefits as other parents.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleImperial Oil CEO Rich Kruger to retire, Brad Corson named next CEO
Next articleNDP promises to build 500,000 new affordable homes in 10 years

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Imperial Oil CEO Rich Kruger to retire, Brad Corson named next CEO

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. says chairman and chief executive Rich Kruger is retiring at the end of this...
Read more
Energy News

Saudi Arabian attacks linked to higher oil prices, spark energy stock rally

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Higher oil prices spurred by an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities boosted the Canadian energy sector...
Read more
News

RCMP asks residents to join the #9PMRoutine campaign to prevent vehicle theft

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over the past two weeks, the Fort St. John RCMP say they have been...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Scheer says Liberals’ rejection of idea to tax housing profits can’t...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer is making no apologies for insisting that a re-elected Liberal government would impose a capital-gains tax of up to 50...

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7...

Lakepoint Golf & Country Club presents cheque to North Peace Mental...

Participants from Peace Region bring home total of 27 medals from...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.