15.6 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, September 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Liberals promise lower taxes, cellphone bills in pitch aimed at middle class
Election

Liberals promise lower taxes, cellphone bills in pitch aimed at middle class

Canadian Press Canadian Press

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising to make the first $15,000 of income tax free for most Canadians.

Trudeau was in Brampton, Ont., today to announce the tax cut, which he says would save the average Canadian $292 a year.

The Liberals say they would do this by raising the basic personal amount by almost $2,000 for people earning under $147,000 a year.

Trudeau is also promising to cut cellphone bills by encouraging competition and working with telecom companies to offer plans with lower prices.

Trudeau made references in his remarks to helping the middle class, which the Liberals had been trying to make a theme of their campaign before it was derailed by Trudeau’s blackface scandal.

The Liberal leader has apologized after images emerged showing he chose to put on black or brownface as part of costume events on multiple occasions before he entered politics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleNDP pledges more money to prevent disastrous effects of climate change
Next articleTown hall with Chrystia Freeland cut short by protesters

RECENT STORIES

News

Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A running list of specific promises announced by the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Green party since the official start...
Read more
Election

Town hall with Chrystia Freeland cut short by protesters

Canadian Press -
TORONTO — A town hall with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland held by the National Council of Canadian Muslims...
Read more
Election

NDP pledges more money to prevent disastrous effects of climate change

Canadian Press -
GATINEAU, Que. — The NDP is promising to more than double the amount of federal money earmarked to prevent...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Scheer promises to clear backlog of veterans waiting to receive benefits

Canadian Press -
CANOE COVE, P.E.I. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising to provide support to Canadian veterans by clearing a backlog of benefit applications within...

‘We’re ready for them:’ Texans see opportunity in western Canadian malaise

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Saint-Leonard—Saint-Michel

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Outremont

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.