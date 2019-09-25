3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Liberals promise national flood insurance, disaster EI benefits

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals say they will create a national flood insurance program for homeowners without adequate protection, and develop employment insurance benefits for people struck by natural disasters.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau also says if re-elected, his government will develop a national plan to relocate Canadians whose homes are at risk of repeat flooding due to climate change.

Trudeau is in Delta, B.C., the riding of his public services and procurement minister, Carla Qualtrough.

He is also promising interest-free loans for Canadians to make their homes more energy efficient.

Trudeau says in the coming years the world is going to be seized with mitigating against climate change.

Parts of eastern Ontario, western Quebec and New Brunswick were hit with major flooding for the second time in three years last spring, prompting a number of experts and governments to suggest climate change requires a rethink of disaster planning.

