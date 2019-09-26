6.6 C
Election

Liberals say one-fourth of land and ocean waters to be protected by 2025

Canadian Press Canadian Press

SUDBURY, Ont. — The federal Liberals say one-fourth of Canada’s land will be given protected status over the next six years if they are re-elected.

Leader Justin Trudeau is also promising to protect one-fourth of Canada’s oceans by 2025.

He made the announcement after paddling a canoe in the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area in Sudbury, Ont. this morning. 

The Liberals committed in their first mandate to protecting 17 per cent of land and 10 per cent of marine areas by 2020.

As of the end of 2018, Environment Canada was reporting 11.2 per cent of land and 7.9 per cent of marine areas had been protected.

Trudeau is also promising to expand the Learn to Camp program, which gives travel bursaries to lower income families to spend up to four nights in one of Canada’s national or provincial parks.

The Canadian Press

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
