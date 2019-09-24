8.3 C
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Liberals say they would commit Canada to net zero emissions by 2050

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — A re-elected Liberal government is promising to commit Canada to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The plan announced by a trio of Liberal candidates today echoes a promise made by 65 other countries that pledged at this week’s UN Climate Summit to work to become carbon neutral by mid-century.

The party did not immediately offer specifics on how its goal would be achieved, but said it will set legally binding five-year targets and appoint a group of scientists and economists to recommend further action.

The party is also promising to pass legislation to help businesses and workers make the transition to clean energy.

The Liberals did not provide a cost estimate for their program, but Ottawa-area MP Catherine McKenna has scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference to discuss the plan.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will also hold a media availability later today in Burnaby, B.C., in the riding currently held by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press

