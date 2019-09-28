Liberals to promise student-loan repayment break to new parents

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press has learned that measures to make post-secondary education more affordable will take centre stage Sunday when Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau unveils his party’s platform.

Among the measures to be announced is one that would allow new parents to take an interest-free break from paying off student loans until their youngest child turns five.

Trudeau is to unveil the platform Sunday at the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus, where he’ll also take questions from students, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the platform.

The venue is intended to highlight the contrast between the federal Liberals’ commitment to public education and the cuts to education programs implemented by Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government.

Trudeau has been portraying federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as a clone of Ford, especially in the battleground province that accounts for 121 of the 338 seats up for grabs on Oct. 21.

The Ford government has faced protests over plans to reverse more generous student assistance provided by the previous Liberal government, including eliminating free university and college tuition for low-income students and cutting back on grants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.

The Canadian Press