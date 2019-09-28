3.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, September 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Liberals to promise student-loan repayment break to new parents
Election

Liberals to promise student-loan repayment break to new parents

Canadian Press Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press has learned that measures to make post-secondary education more affordable will take centre stage Sunday when Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau unveils his party’s platform.

Among the measures to be announced is one that would allow new parents to take an interest-free break from paying off student loans until their youngest child turns five.

Trudeau is to unveil the platform Sunday at the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus, where he’ll also take questions from students, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the platform.

The venue is intended to highlight the contrast between the federal Liberals’ commitment to public education and the cuts to education programs implemented by Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government.

Trudeau has been portraying federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as a clone of Ford, especially in the battleground province that accounts for 121 of the 338 seats up for grabs on Oct. 21.

The Ford government has faced protests over plans to reverse more generous student assistance provided by the previous Liberal government, including eliminating free university and college tuition for low-income students and cutting back on grants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleWhere the party leaders are Sunday

RECENT STORIES

Election

Where the party leaders are Sunday

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Sunday, Sept. 29. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more
Election

Scheer, Singh campaign in their parties’ regions of relative strength

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are campaigning today in their parties' historic strongholds. Scheer...
Read more
Election

NDP’s Singh proposes $30M boost for BC Ferries to help reduce fares

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is proposing a $30-million increase in federal funding for BC Ferries. Speaking to reporters aboard a...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Scheer, Singh campaign in their parties’ regions of relative strength

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are campaigning today in their parties' historic strongholds. Scheer promoted the Conservatives' pledge to...

Canada Energy Regulator tells Enbridge to suspend open season on pipeline...

NDP’s Singh proposes $30M boost for BC Ferries to help reduce...

Liberal who replaced Eva Nassif in Montreal-area riding starved of funds

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.