2.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Liberals will increase old age security, CPP benefits if re-elected: Trudeau
Election

Liberals will increase old age security, CPP benefits if re-elected: Trudeau

Canadian Press Canadian Press

FREDERICTON — Justin Trudeau is promising to do more to boost incomes for seniors, widows and widowers.

He says a re-elected Liberal government would increase old age security by an extra 10 per cent once a senior turns 75, and will boost the Canada Pension Plan survivor’s benefit by 25 per cent.

Trudeau made the announcement at a lawn bowling club in Fredericton, a riding the Liberals picked up in 2015 as part of their sweep of the Atlantic provinces.

While the Liberals — and other parties — have been targeting young families in the early stages of this campaign, voters over the age of 65 are often those who most reliably show up at the polls.

Trudeau says he knows many seniors still struggle to keep up with their bills as they age, and the increases to OAS will mean $729 more for seniors each year, while survivor benefits will see an increase of $2,080.

Trudeau is spending most of the day in New Brunswick before moving onto Nova Scotia for a campaign event this evening.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2019

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleSingh promises public dental coverage for families making under $70,000
Next articleConservatives will review business subsidies in effort to save $1.5 billion

RECENT STORIES

Election

Conservatives will review business subsidies in effort to save $1.5 billion

Canadian Press -
HAMILTON — The federal Conservatives say they can find $1.5 billion in savings each year by eliminating some of...
Read more
Election

Singh promises public dental coverage for families making under $70,000

Canadian Press -
SUDBURY, Ont. — Jagmeet Singh says an NDP government would extend full public dental coverage to households making less...
Read more
Election

Front-runners deadlocked after campaign week 1, but small signs favour Liberals

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A new poll suggests the opening week of the federal campaign did little to change the dynamic of the race...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Oil prices drop ahead of update on Saudi oil production

Canadian Press -
NEW YORK — Oil prices are falling a day after their biggest single-day jump in years due to a weekend attack on a key...

Alberta inquiry into oil and gas foes could face legal challenge...

Front-runners deadlocked after campaign week 1, but small signs favour Liberals

One week down, four-and-a-half to go in federal election campaign

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.