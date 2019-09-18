Liberals will increase old age security, CPP benefits if re-elected: Trudeau

FREDERICTON — Justin Trudeau is promising to do more to boost incomes for seniors, widows and widowers.

He says a re-elected Liberal government would increase old age security by an extra 10 per cent once a senior turns 75, and will boost the Canada Pension Plan survivor’s benefit by 25 per cent.

Trudeau made the announcement at a lawn bowling club in Fredericton, a riding the Liberals picked up in 2015 as part of their sweep of the Atlantic provinces.

While the Liberals — and other parties — have been targeting young families in the early stages of this campaign, voters over the age of 65 are often those who most reliably show up at the polls.

Trudeau says he knows many seniors still struggle to keep up with their bills as they age, and the increases to OAS will mean $729 more for seniors each year, while survivor benefits will see an increase of $2,080.

Trudeau is spending most of the day in New Brunswick before moving onto Nova Scotia for a campaign event this evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2019

The Canadian Press