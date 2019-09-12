Lightning knocks out power to over 125,000 customers in Northern B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the peak of Wednesday’s power outage over 125,000 customers were without power from 100 Mile House to Prince George and the B.C. Peace.

B.C. Hydro believes the power outage was caused by a lightning strike that then caused a transmission circuit fault. Hydro has not said where the lightning strike occurred.

Large outages in northern BC tonight are caused by a suspected lightning strike. Crews are beginning restoration efforts across the region, working to restore all customers in the next few hours. Most of #cityofPG has been restored and we expect most customers back by 12:30am. — BC Hydro (@bchydro) September 12, 2019

The power went out at approximately 8:50 and was restored to all communities by 11:30 p.m.

Reports of fires after the outage were shared all over social media, but those were all controlled flaring at facilities all over the B.C. Peace and in Prince George.

We hope to learn more about the massive power outage on Thursday.