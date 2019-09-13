Local athletes performing well in Kelowna at 2019 55+ B.C. Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 55+ B.C. Games is currently underway in Kelowna.

Around 65 participants from Zone 12, are representing the Peace Region at the Games in 13 activities which include sports such as cycling, track, archery, and swimming.

As of Friday, on Day three of the Games, a number of local athletes from the Peace have had pretty good standings in a couple of sports.

In the Men’s 75 – 79 Cycling event, Richard Wood, of Fort St. John, received a silver medal with a score of 21:21.

Robin O’Reilly, of Dawson Creek, placed second in the Women’s 70 – 74 100m Freestyle Swimming event.

In the Men’s 65 – 69 5000 Metres Track event, Philip Rempel received a bronze medal.

Rick Ekkel, of Fort St. John, placed third in the Men’s 55 – 62 3D-Recurve bow without/sight Archery event.

The 2019 55+ B.C. Games wraps up on Saturday, September 14.

Here are the other results:

Men’s 65 – 69 Cycling event:

Samuel Keats, Fort St. John – Fifth place

Men’s 65 – 69 Hill Climb Cycling event:

Samuel Keats, Fort St. John – Sixth place

Men 70+ 3D-Recurve bow without/sight Archery event: