Local farmers ready to start Fall Harvest this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the forecast starting to show signs of improvement, local farmers are itching to start harvesting their fall crops.

Following a wet period of weather, Kelly Kassian, manager of Viterra in Fort St. John, says producers are now looking forward to getting their combines in the fields to start harvesting the fall crops such as peas, oats, and wheat.

According to Kassian, they are hoping for a bit of a breeze and sunshine to help dry out the wet spots that are in some of the fields.

“We need a little bit of a breeze going just to start drying out the ground a little bit because there’s a bunch of soft spots out in the fields and some guys are getting stuck, so if we can get that dried up, that would be a good thing.”

Kassian hopes that the good weather will stick around until November to ensure a good harvest.

Throughout the remainder of this week and into the next, Environment Canada is calling for mostly sunny conditions with light winds and a range of daytime temperatures in the high-teens and low-twenties.