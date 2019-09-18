13.7 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A crop of mature peas. File Photo
Home News Local farmers ready to start Fall Harvest this week
NewsRegional

Local farmers ready to start Fall Harvest this week

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the forecast starting to show signs of improvement, local farmers are itching to start harvesting their fall crops.

Following a wet period of weather, Kelly Kassian, manager of Viterra in Fort St. John, says producers are now looking forward to getting their combines in the fields to start harvesting the fall crops such as peas, oats, and wheat.

According to Kassian, they are hoping for a bit of a breeze and sunshine to help dry out the wet spots that are in some of the fields.

“We need a little bit of a breeze going just to start drying out the ground a little bit because there’s a bunch of soft spots out in the fields and some guys are getting stuck, so if we can get that dried up, that would be a good thing.”

Kassian hopes that the good weather will stick around until November to ensure a good harvest.

Throughout the remainder of this week and into the next, Environment Canada is calling for mostly sunny conditions with light winds and a range of daytime temperatures in the high-teens and low-twenties.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTrump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
Next articleMore High School Rodeo Action scheduled for this weekend

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards

Canadian Press -
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his administration is revoking California's authority to set auto mileage standards...
Read more
News

BC Hydro to start work this week on Highway 29 alignment

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has announced that it will begin work this week on the Highway...
Read more
News

Claims of NDP Government not rebuilding Forest Industry ludicrous, says Parliamentary Secretary

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Yesterday, September 17, the Provincial Government announced that it would be investing $69 million...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fifth and final round of the Ford Maintenance Race Series this...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Mower Mayhem Racing is gearing up for the fifth and final round of the Ford Maintenance Race Series which...

BC Hydro to start work this week on Highway 29 alignment

Claims of NDP Government not rebuilding Forest Industry ludicrous, says Parliamentary...

Two brothers plea guilty in Provincial Court relating to hunting matter...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.