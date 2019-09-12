Local gardener recognized on national level in Best Backyard Contest

14.6 C
Carla Demers was the recent recipient for the grand prize of the Communities in Bloom 2019 Canada's Backyard Contest. Source Facebook
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local resident has been recently recognized on a national level for their backyard garden.

Carla Demers, of Fort St. John, was the recent recipient for the grand prize of the Communities in Bloom 2019 Canada’s Backyard Contest.

Demers says, back in July, she came across the contest on Facebook and, not having much of a horticultural background, decided to enter it on a whim with no thought of actually being a finalist or of even winning it.

“I entered the contest on a whim one day, while I was drinking coffee in the morning, and actually I never thought much about it until I got the phone call saying that I was a finalist. I just thought “what the heck, I’ll give it a try” and never really thought about it again.”

Demers had entered three photos into the contest and was up against about 400 other entrants from across Canada.

As being a top winner, Demers received a $1,000 Home Hardware gift card, which she says will be put to good use for the next garden season.

