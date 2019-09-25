8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Sports

Local hockey player selected to play on Team BC in 2019 National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hockey has announced the roster that will be playing this November in the 2019 National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship.

20 players were selected to play for Team B.C. for this Championship and out of that 20, Brooke Disher, of Fort St. John, has been added to the team roster.

The team was selected following a four-day camp held in Vancouver on September 19 to the 22.

Team staff will consist of Mike Sommer as Head Coach and Amy de Bree as Assistant Coach. Matthew Davey will be the Strength and Conditioning Coach and Les Cleverly as Equipment Manager.

Team B.C. kicks off the 2019 National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship on November 5 against Quebec and will also play Manitoba and Ontario Blue in round-robin action.

The semi-finals are scheduled on November 8 with the gold and bronze medal games on November 9.

The team brought home back-to-back bronze medals at the 2017 National Women’s U18 Championship and 2018 Canada Winter Games.

The 2019 National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship takes place November 3 to the 9 in Morden and Winkler, Manitoba.

