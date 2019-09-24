Local Paulette Flamond, recipient of the 2019 Indigenous Business Award of Distinction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Paulette Flamond is this year’s recipient of the 2019 Indigenous Business Award of Distinction by the BC Achievement Foundation.

Flamond will receive the Award of Distinction as it honours a person who has made a significant impact on the Indigenous business community and serves as an inspiration to all.

For the past 17 years, Flamond has been the Executive Director of the Northeast Aboriginal Business Centre and owns Scoop Clothing Ltd. Anne Giardini, Chair of the BC Achievement Foundation shares, Flamond leads by example and strives to improve communities by encouraging wellness, training and entrepreneurship.

‘Paulette leads with compassion and vision while empowering others to do the same’, said Giardini. ‘She has dedicated her life to building employment opportunities for present and future generations in her Fort St. John community and beyond. Her own entrepreneurial endeavours are a contemporary example of innovation achieved through hard work and determination,’ said Giardini

Flamond is a strong Métis woman, and a self- described “servant leader’ whose style of leadership is seen in her support of women entrepreneurs and her dedication to social enterprises such as the Indigenous artists’ market.

The 2019 Indigenous Business Award (IBA) program takes place October 17th, 2019 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver showcasing excellence in the Indigenous business community in the province.

The BC Achievement Foundation is an independent foundation established in 2003 to celebrate excellence in community service, the arts, humanities and enterprise.

The IBA program is presented by BC Achievement in partnership with the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and is generously supported by New Relationship Trust, BC Hydro, CN, Enbridge, Encana, Fortis, TD, Teck, Vancity and Western Forest Products.

For information on IBA and Gala Dinner tickets as well as information on past recipients of the award, visit our website www.bcachievement.com or call 604 261-9777 or toll-free 1-866 882-6088.