Local students from Cross Country Team take part in Beaverlodge Boogie

The NPSS Cross Country Team in Beaverlodge on September, 28 2019. Source NPSS Athletics
Avatar Samantha Stackhouse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Congratulations to the Cross Country team (including athletes from North Peace, Bert Bowes and Dr Kearney) for their great race at the Beaverlodge Boogie on Saturday. Grade 12 Jordynn McPherson took 3rd place in the Senior Girls 5KM, while Grade 11 Carter Collins and Grade 12 Tristan Hynes both put in a great effort in the Senior Boys 7KM.

Coach Samantha Stackhouse also raced in the Open Women’s Division and finished in 1st place. Shout out to Bert Bowes athletes Israel (1st place) and Avery (5th) and Dr. Kearney athletes Isabel (2nd) and Paige (4th) for their efforts in the Junior Girls division.

Up Next: Senior boys and girls volleyball teams are headed to Whitecourt on Friday for their second tournament of the season. Junior girls volleyball play at home on Friday and Saturday at Dr. Kearney. Cross Country runners will be competing at home on Saturday at Fish Creek.

Athlete of the Week: Jordynn McPherson (Grade 12, Cross Country). Jordy had a great race on Saturday, fishing in 3rd place after overtaking a runner in the last 400m with a great final push.

Samantha Stackhouse
Previous articleSchool District 60 takes part in Annual Orange Shirt Day Campaign
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP seek assistance to identify break and enter suspects

