Lonestar’s request of Council to extend operating hours was declined

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lonestar Nightlife made an application for an extension in operating hours to Council and on Monday, September 9th, 2019, Council regretfully declined.

Lonestar sought to change their hours of operation on Friday and Saturday nights from 2:00 am to 4:00 am. In a letter to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, Lonestar shares, nightlife patrons start their fun at 12:30 am leaving a short window of time to be in a controlled environment. As well the establishment shares its business is suffering from reduced operating hours and the influence of unpredictable taxi service.

Council declined the application, as part of their resolution stated the RCMP emphatically opposed the application.

The letter received from the Fort St. John RCMP Detachment expressed their concern and gave three specific reasons for not supporting the hour extension to the night club.

In the letter, RCMP spoke about their staffing procedures for scheduling the ranks in the department and how the change would negatively affect this.

The letter then addressed the police presence required in the area to tend to patrons and how this would set back other tasks officers are required to perform on their shifts.

The final concern addressed the impact patrons leaving the bar would have on oil and gas workers. Being that this is the time they are trying to get to work and navigating the roads at the same time as bar patrons trying to get home.

To view more on the Administration Report No.0148/19, item 13.2; CLICK HERE.